SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Gangubai Kathiyawadi' will be showcased at the SCO Film Festival. PTI
No entry from Pak yet for SCO film fest in Mumbai

India will host the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Film Festival in Mumbai from January 27 to 31.
Dt Next Bureau

NEW DELHI: India will host the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Film Festival in Mumbai from January 27 to 31, with participation from all member nations, except Pakistan which has not sent any entries yet.

The SCO comprises eight member states China, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Pakistan, Tajikistan and Russia, three observer states Belarus, Iran, and Mongolia, and 14 dialogue partners including Armenia, Azerbaijan, Cambodia, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain and Kuwait.

