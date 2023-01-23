National
2 students in Kerala infected with norovirus
KOCHI: Kerala government on Monday said norovirus infection, a cause of acute gastroenteritis, was confirmed in two students here.
The students of Class 1 and 2 of a school at Kakkanad near here were found infected and three children are now under treatment.
A senior medical officer said 62 students and a few parents of the school exhibited symptoms following which two samples were sent for testing at the State Public Laboratory.
Norovirus is a viral illness and most common cause of acute gastroenteritis globally.
