2 students in Kerala infected with norovirus

KOCHI: Kerala government on Monday said norovirus infection, a cause of acute gastroenteritis, was confirmed in two students here.

The students of Class 1 and 2 of a school at Kakkanad near here were found infected and three children are now under treatment.

A senior medical officer said 62 students and a few parents of the school exhibited symptoms following which two samples were sent for testing at the State Public Laboratory.

Norovirus is a viral illness and most common cause of acute gastroenteritis globally.