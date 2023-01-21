Woman forced to eat powdered human bones to conceive child, 7 charged

PUNE: In a shocking incident, a woman was allegedly forced by her in-laws and husband to eat powdered human bones as a part of a black magic ritual advised by the local occultist to conceive a child.

Following a complaint by the woman, Pune Police on Wednesday registered an FIR or police case against seven people including the husband, in-laws and the occultist.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Suhail Sharma of Pune city Police, said, "Police have registered a case under sections 498 a, 323, 504, 506 of IPC along with section 3 of anti-superstition act (Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, 2013) against seven persons."

According to news agency ANI, the woman reportedly registered a complaint with the police on separate matters.

In the first case, the woman alleged that her in-laws had demanded dowry during the time of marriage (in 2019) which included cash, gold and silver jewellery.

In the second case, the police have imposed relevant sections of anti-superstition and black magic act, according to the complaint application.

According to the police, in the second case, during several Amavasya nights (no-moon nights), the woman's in-laws allegedly forced her to indulge in superstitious activities at home and in some other rituals the woman was forcefully taken to an unknown crematorium and asked to eat powdered bones of a dead human.