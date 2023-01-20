In pics: Here's how the new Parliament is looking from inside

CHENNAI: With the 74th Republic Day celebrations all set to take place on the revamped Central Vista avenue, new pictures from the inside of the Parliament have surfaced online.

According to reports, the work is going on in full swing and the building is likely to be inaugurated this March. Officials from the Defence Ministry said that the second part of the Budget session will take place in the revamped building.

Here are some of the pictures you should not miss: