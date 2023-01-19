New bench of Madras High Court to be set up in Puducherry: Rijiju

CHENNAI: Union Minister for Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju on Thursday laid the foundation stone for the lawyers’ chamber at the Integrated Court Complex in Puducherry and stated that a new bench of the Madras High Court would be set up in Puducherry.
Speaking on the occasion, Puducherry CM N Rangasamy said, "The law college was functioning in a small school in Puducherry. Those who have studied in it are the best lawyers and judges today. At present, the law college is functioning on a large campus at Kalapatti. The location has been selected to set up Law University. The work on this will start soon."
"When we selected land for the construction of an Integrated Court Complex, we chose an area where the trees were dense and forested. We quickly completed the work here and built the Court Complex. Today, the Court Complex is situated to the amazement of people from other states. The government has allocated Rs 13 crore for the construction of the lawyers' chambers here."
"The Union government has allocated Rs 80 lakh and the building will be completed soon. I request everyone to come for the inaugural day. The government will take steps to fulfill the demands of lawyers and judges. A small medical clinic will be set up on the Court premises. Scholarships for young lawyers will be increased. More cases are being resolved in the District Court of Puducherry. Lawyers should take steps to get justice at the earliest. The government's intention is to make Puducherry a better state. The administration and functioning should be good. The legitimate demands of government employees should be resolved. The judges have to give necessary advice for the state of Puducherry to qualify," he added.
Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said, "Courts in Puducherry will have smart courts with 5G services."
He also said that Rs 9,000 crore has been allocated for the structural development of lower courts.
Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Attorney General of India R Venkataramani, Acting Chief Justice of the Madras High Court T Raja, Puducherry District In-charge Judges S Vaidyanathan and G K Ilanthiraiyan, Puducherry Speaker Embalam R Selvam, Minister K Lakshminarayanan, Selvaganapathy MP, KN Nehru, Chief Secretary Rajeev Verma, Law Secretary G. Sendil Kumar, Puducherry Bar Association President Kumaran, and others were present at the foundation laying function.
