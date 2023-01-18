Train cancellation details in Thiruvananthapuram Division

CHENNAI: Pattern of service of service of several express trains would be changed in view of traffic blocks for facilitating Track upgradation work in Ollur and Tripunittura Yard in Thiruvananthapuram Division.

Full Cancellation:

Train No. 06017 Shoranur Jn – Ernakulam MEMU Express Special leaving Shoranur at 03.30 hrs on 22nd -amp; 29th January, 2023 will be fully cancelled

Partial Cancellation:

Train No. 16127 Chennai Egmore - Guruvayur Express leaving Chennai Egmore at 09.00 hrs on 21st & 28th January, 2023 will be partially cancelled between Chalakudi and Guruvayur. The Train will not run from Chalakudi to Guruvayur on mentioned date

Train No. 16341 Guruvayur – Thiruvananthapuram Central Express leaving Guruvayur Jn at 03.25 hrs on 22nd & 29th January, 2023 will be partially cancelled between Guruvayur and Ernakulam Jn. The train will commence service from Ernakulam Jn at scheduled departure time of 05.20 hrs on the mentioned date.

Train No. 16342 Thiruvananthapuram Central – Guruvayur Express leaving Thiruvananthapuram Central at 17.30 hrs on 21st & 28th January, 2023 will be partially cancelled between Ernakulam Jn and Guruvayur. The train will not run from Ernakulam Jn to Guruvayur on the mentioned date

Short Termination:

Train No.12978 Ajmer Jn – Ernakulam Jn Maru Sagar Weekly Express leaving Ajmer at 09.00 hrs on 20th & 27th January, 2023 will be Short terminated at Thrissur. The train will be partially cancelled between Thrissur and Ernakulam Jn on the mentioned date.

Rescheduling:

Train No. 16315 Mysuru Jn – Kochuveli Express scheduled to leave Mysuru Jn at 12.50 hrs on 21st & 28th January, 2023 will be rescheduled to leave Mysuru Jn at 14.50 hrs (Late by 2 hours).

Train No. 16328 Guruvayur – Punalur Express scheduled to leave Guruvayur at 05.45 hrs on 21st & 28th January, 2023 will be rescheduled to leave Guruvayur Jn at 06.30 hrs (Late by 45 minutes), a state issued by Southern Railway said.