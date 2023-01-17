Rather be "beheaded" than step into RSS office, says Rahul Gandhi

HOSHIARPUR (Punjab) : Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday issued a strong statement against the saffron brigade led by the Sangh Parivar as he made it clear that nothing can ever force him to see eye to eye with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, and that he prefers to be "beheaded" than step into an RSS office.

Rahul made his clash with the Sangh ideology clear amid growing speculations about BJP leader and his cousin Varun Gandhi's entry into Congress, as he said that their ideologies do not match.

Gandhi said that Varun at some point accepted the ideology of the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) and added that he cannot accept this ever.

"Varun at some point, maybe even today, accepted that ideology and made it his own. I can not accept that thing," the Wayanad MP said during a press briefing. Gandhi said that he will have to be "beheaded" to make him enter the RSS office.

"Varun Gandhi is in BJP if he walks here then it might be a problem for him. My ideology doesn't match his ideology. I cannot go to the RSS office, I'll have to be beheaded before that. My family has an ideology. Varun adopted another & I can't accept that ideology," he said.

"I can surely meet him and hug him, but cannot accept that ideology," Gandhi added at a press conference during the Punjab-leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra that aims to end the politics of hate and division and the over-centralization of our political system.

The Congress leader claimed that the BJP will suffer a "massive blow" due to issues like unemployment, and price rise.

"It is abundantly clear that the BJP will suffer a massive hit by economic distress, unemployment, and price rise. There is massive anger against the BJP," he said. Lashing out at the "structure of media", Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday claimed that "hatred is being spread in the media", while also alleging that it is playing the role of "distraction instead of a watchdog".

Gandhi called for an "independent media and institutions" citing his party's philosophy, and said that media is a "feedback channel" for the Congress governments. "The media is being controlled and pressured.

The reporters are not at much fault. You have constraints. You have to do what your owner tells you to do. I understand as you tell me. I'm not criticising you. I'm criticising the structure of media," he said.

"Congress' philosophy is of an independent media and institutions. Even if Congress wants to control media, we do not have the capability of implementing it because our structure is not as centralised as the BJP. We want independent and fair media," Gandhi added. Alleging that media is playing the "role of distraction", the Congress leader said that it should rather play the "role of a watchdog".

"Hatred is being spread in the media. The media is playing the role of distraction instead of a watchdog. Your role should be of a watchdog. The small businessmen are being crushed, farmers are being looted, but you distract by doing Hindu-Muslim, Bollywood, sports," he said. Gandhi said that the media should put pressure on the government.

"If you were given freedom, you would have asked about the data which we have presented here. You should be raising the issues like farmers' issues, and employment issues. We would like the media which puts pressure on the government. You are feedback channels for the Congress governments," he said.