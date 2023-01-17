3 killed as car falls into gorge in Uttarakhand

NEW TEHRI: Three people were killed on Tuesday when their car fell into a deep gorge in Uttarakhands Tehri district, police said.

The accident took place near Saldogi on the Agrakhal-Kusrela road when the car plunged into a 250-metre deep gorge killing all three on the spot, Circle Officer Ravindra Chamoli said. The bodies have been pulled out and sent to the hospital for a post mortem, he said.

It is not clear what led to the mishap, he said. The deceased were identified as Diwan Singh (52), Satish Singh (35) and Kunwar Singh (57), the official said.