PM Modi flags off Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the Vande Bharat Express train connecting Secunderabad with Visakhapatnam on Sunday via video conferencing.

"I am glad to flag off Vande Bharat Express between Secunderabad and Visakhapatnam. It will enhance 'Ease of Living', boost tourism and benefit the economy. It is a gift for the people of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh," PM Modi said on the occasion.

He said Vande Bharat Express between Secunderabad and Visakhapatnam will boost tourism and cut down travel time. "Vande Bharat Express, in a way, will connect the shared culture and shared heritage of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

The Vande Bharat Express signifies that India wants the best of everything. The Vande Bharat Express is a symbol of the resolve and potential of New India," PM said.

The Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw and Union Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy were physically present at Secunderabad Railway Station at Platform No. 10 from where the train departed.