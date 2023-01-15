Gangasagar: Devotees take holy dip for second consecutive day

According to sources, the Indian Coast Guard is working closely with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the district administration to provide security to the pilgrims.

The NDRF and SDRF teams are also on standby so that they could be mobilised at short notice in the event of an untoward incident.

Makar Sankranti is considered as one of the most auspicious times in the year, marking the transition of the Sun from Dakshinayan to Uttarayan.

Celebrated on January 14 every year, the festival is known by several other names such as Pongal, Bihu, and Maghi.