Uzbekistan, India have risen to a completely new level: Mirziyoyev

NEW DELHI: The Voice of Global Summit, whose theme was 'Energy Security and Development: Roadmap to Prosperity', concluded its two-day conference on Tuesday. The session served as a platform to generate ideas from the developing world for achieving energy security, which is affordable, accessible and sustainable.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the participants at the inauguration ceremony via video. He also presided over the session attended by leaders, guests, and international organisations on the first day.

Speaking at the conference on the second day, the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev commended India's commitment to the universal idea of 'One world, one family', "Today the world is facing the exacerbation of various contradictions and conflicts. We are witnessing a decline in open dialogue and mutual trust in international relations.

“I express my gratitude to the Prime Minister of India, Mr Modi, for the initiative of holding today’s dialogue on the topic of ‘Human-centric Development’. I’m confident that this event will make a significant contribution to the success of India’s presidency of the G20, the international influence, economic, technological, and intellectual potential which is growing.”

Talking about how the pandemic has changed things across various aspects globally, he said, “The main principle of the United Nations, ‘Leave no one behind’, is becoming ever more relevant. would like to emphasise the active role of India in strengthening mutually beneficial and productive relations with developing countries.

“In recent years, strategic partnership and practical cooperation relations between Uzbekistan and India have risen to a completely new level and serve the common interests of our people.”

He further spoke about how large-scale reforms are being implemented in New Uzbekistan. He said that the essence of their development strategy is to achieve inclusive and sustainable economic growth.

“We always support India’s active efforts to protect the interests of developing countries at the international level. Undoubtedly, all proposals and initiatives expressed today will serve people’s interests and the goals of sustainable development,” he concluded.