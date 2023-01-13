Sharad Yadav's demise irreparable loss to Indian politics: Cong

NEW DELHI: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday condoled the demise of socialist leader and former Union minister Sharad Yadav and said he strengthened the politics of quality.

The Congress also said Yadav's demise is an irreparable loss to Indian politics.

Former party chief Rahul Gandhi said Yadav was a man of humble nature and he has learnt a lot from him.

Yadav died on Thursday at a private hospital in Gurugram, family sources said. He was 75. He is survived by his wife, a daughter and a son.

''Sharad Yadav ji was a person of humble nature along with being a leader of socialism. I have learnt a lot from him. I express my deepest condolences to his bereaved family members. His contribution to the country will always be remembered,'' Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.