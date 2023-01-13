Sharad Yadav: A socialist leader whose political journey saw turns

The veteran leader breathed his last on Thursday at Fortis Hospital in Gurugram where he was rushed after he collapsed at his residence in Delhi.

Sharad Yadav was suffering from kidney-related issues for a long time and regularly underwent dialysis.

Sharad Yadav a tall socialist leader was born on July 1, 1947, in Babai Village in Madhya Pradesh's Hoshangabad. He was a prominent leader from the socialist block in parallel with other socialist leaders like the late Mulayam Singh Yadav and George Fernandes.

Sharad Yadav's political career rose during the anti-Congress movement in the 70s.

The year was 1974, it was his Lok Sabha by-poll win from Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur as the opposition candidate against the Congress which boosted its political fight against the then prime minister Indira Gandhi.