CBI raids premises of Arvind Mayaram in alleged corruption case

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday raided the premises of former Union Finance Secretary Arvind Mayaramin Delhi and Jaipur in connection with alleged corruption cases.

"CBI has received complaints against former Finance secretary Arvind Mayaram in connection with irregularities in awarding the tender for currency printing," a CBI official told ANI.

A CBI official said that "nothing more can be said, further investigation is underway."

According to the complaint copy against Mayaram, "A complaint dated February 14, 2017, was received from Raj Kumar, Joint Secretary & CVO, Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance, North Block, New Delhi." CBI has registered case against unknown officials of finance ministry and private person, including former finance, Secretary under several sections of criminal conspiracy, cheating and abuse of official positions. "The competent authority of Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance, Govt. of India, New Delhi has accorded approval us 17(A) of PC Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018) for conducting investigation against Sh. Arvind Mayaram, the then Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance, Govt. of India, under Section 120-B r/w 420 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 13(2) r/w 13(1)(d) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988," CBI FIR reads.