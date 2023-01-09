PM to hold pre-Budget meet with economists, experts

The official further said that the meeting would also be attended by several Union ministers. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the 2023-24 Budget in the Parliament on February 1. Hit by weakening demand, the Indian economy is expected to grow at a slower rate of 7 per cent in the current fiscal ending March 2023, setting the stage for the country to lose ‘the fastest-growing major economy’ tag. The 7 per cent expansion projected in the first official estimate released by the statistics ministry compares with 8.7 per cent gross domestic product (GDP) growth in 2021-22.