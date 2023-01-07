Joshimath land subsidence: Shankaracharya seeks relief package

HARIDWAR: Jyotish Peeth Shankaracharya Swami Avimuktateshwaranand Saraswati in Uttarakhand alleged on Friday that the "planned destruction of Himalayan regions" in the name of development is the cause behind land subsidence in Joshimath.

"It is the result of the planned destruction of Himalayan regions in the name of development. Today, the lives of thousands of people in Joshimath, which is the main centre of Indian culture, is in danger," Shankaracharya said demanding a one-time relief package from the Uttarakhand government along with the safety of the lives and property of the families in danger.

Shankaracharya is a common term used for the heads of monasteries called Math in the Advaita Vedanta of Hindu tradition. He further emphasised that due to this land subsidence, one of the four Maths, Badrinath temple and Jyotish Peeth in the Narsingh temple of Joshimath is also in danger and suggested rehabilitating the diety and the people of the town to a safer place.

"There are high chances that the Narsingh Temple, which is the winter stay of the ride of Lord Badrinath and Adi Jagadguru Shankaracharya's Jyotishpeeth of North India may also merge into the earth, thus bringing such an important city of importance to Indian culture under threat," he said.

The Shankaracharya had arrived in Haridwar and is on his way to Joshimath. According to the religious beliefs, Adi Shankaracharya had established four Maths-- Badrikashram Jyotish Peeth in North, Sringeri Sharda Peetham in Karnataka's Chikkamagalur in the South, Shardha Peeth in Dwarka in the west, and the Govardhan Peetha in Odisha's Puri in the east.