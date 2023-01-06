Prasar Bharati mulling OTT channel: Official

NEW DELHI: Prasar Bharati is evaluating the possibility of coming up with an OTT platform months after it signed an agreement with YuppTV to expand the global reach of Doordarshan’s DD India channel, a senior official said on Friday.

“That is something we are working upon, evaluating,” the Prasar Bharati official said to when the broadcaster will come up with an over-the-top (OTT) platform.

Prasar Bharati signed an MoU with YuppTV, an OTT platform, in March 2022 to make DD India available in various countries.