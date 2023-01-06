3 trains leaving Central station on January 11 rescheduled

CHENNAI: There are 3 trains leaving Dr MGR Chennai Central on January 11 that would be running late.

Train No 22601 Dr MGR Chennai Central-Sainagar Shirdi Superfast Express scheduled to leave at 10.20 am, will be rescheduled to leave at 12.20 pm (late by 2 hours).

Train No 22637 Dr MGR Chennai Central-Mangaluru Central Superfast Express scheduled to leave at 1.15 pm, will be rescheduled to leave at 1.35 pm (late by 20 minutes).

Train No 12609 Dr MGR Chennai Central-Mysuru Junction Superfast Express leaving at 1.45 pm, will be rescheduled to leave at 1.55 pm (late by 10 minutes), a statement issued by southern railway said.