Two more men involved in Anjali death case, says Delhi police

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police on Thursday said that two more men were involved in the death of 20-year-old Anjali, who was hit and dragged by a car for about 12 km in the early hours of January 1.

Police said that both the accused, Ashutosh and Ankush Khanna, were absconding and police teams were searching for them.

Addressing a press conference here, Sagar Preet Hooda, the Special Commissioner of Police (law and order), said that during the interrogation of the five accused several contradictions were found. It was also detected that two more men were also involved.

The police have arrested five persons, who were in the car when the incident took place. They have been identified as Deepak Khanna, Amit Khanna, Krishan, Mitthu and Manoj Mittal.