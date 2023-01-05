SC adjourns AIADMK GC meet case; hearing tomorrow

CHENNAI: The Supreme Court on Thursday adjourned the AIADMK General Council meet case and said that a bench will hear it tomorrow (06.01.2023).

Last year, AIADMK held its general council meet on July 11, following which O. Panneerselvam and his supporter Vairamuthu filed an appeal in the Supreme Court against the High Court decision to go to the General Committee.

A bench comprising Justice Dinesh Maheshwari and Justice Rishikesh Roy are hearing the petitions.

In the June 23 meeting, none of the 23 resolutions were adopted, instead the demand for a single leadership gained more support. The meeting also witnessed a strong anti-OPS sentiment. AIADMK's veteran leader Tamil Magan Hussain was made the presidium chairman of the party, who then announced the regathering of the general council on July 11. Calling this a contravention to the Madras HC ruling, team OPS initiated contempt petitions.