Mamata's birthday: PM, WB Guv, Sarma, Stalin pray for her long life

West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose and various leaders cutting across political spectrum including Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, his Tamil Nadu counterpart M K Stalin, Union Minister of State for Commerce & Industry Som Parkash, also greeted the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo on her birthday.

Wishing good health and happiness to Banerjee, the WB governor said "Bengal and the nation expect a lot from you". "Most hearty greetings on your birthday. This is an occasion for all your near and dear ones to offer their prayers and best wishes for an eventful and fruitful stint ahead for you in public life and creative pursuits," the governor said in a tweet.

"Bengal and the nation expect a lot from you and you have been able to deliver a lot. May your path be brightened up with sweetness and light. Let the days to come bring in a new earth and new sky to the people of Bengal under your tutelage and stewardship.