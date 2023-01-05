ID cards of MPs for new Parliament building getting ready

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the Budget session, the Lok Sabha Secretariat has started preparing new identity cards for MPs to access the new Parliament building, sources said on Thursday. The MPs are also being trained on the audiovisual devices to be used in the new building. The Parliament’s Budget session may start on January 31 with its first part concluding on February 10. The session’s second part could start on March 6 and conclude on April 6. However, a final decision on the dates is yet to be taken.