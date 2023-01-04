Satish Shah says he faced racism at London Heathrow, airport apologises

MUMBAI: Veteran actor Satish Shah has said that he was subjected to racist remarks by a staff member at London's Heathrow airport.

"Because we are Indians" was how the actor said he responded to the racist remark by a staff member.

The "Sarabhai vs Sarabhai" star on Tuesday said the airport staff asked his colleague in a baffled tone about how Shah was able to afford first-class travel.

"I replied with a proud smile 'because we are Indians' after I overheard the Heathrow staff wonderingly asking his mate how can they afford 1st class?" Shah tweeted on Tuesday.