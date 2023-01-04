RLD and farmer organisations join Bharat Jodo Yatra in western UP

NEW DELHI: The Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) and farmer organisations extended their support to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and participated in his Bharat Jodo Yatra in western Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday.

Wednesday marked the second day of the Yatra's UP leg. The Yatra entered from Ghaziabad's Baghpat district and was welcomed by the people.

The western region of Uttar Pradesh is mainly home to farmers and youths preparing for army recruitment.

The youths walked with the Yatra and discussed the army's Agniveer recruitment scheme with Gandhi.

Comedian Rajeev Nigam, during the Yatra, said that everyone has been trying to unite the country in their own way and extended support to Gandhi's campaign.

RLD workers and local leaders welcomed the Yatra by hoisting their flags.

Earlier on Tuesday, RLD Chief Jayant Chaudhary had shown his support by terming the campaign as a means to unite people.

Professors, doctors from various universities and social organisations also participated in the campaign.

According to the Congress, the Yatra is slated to continue in Uttar Pradesh from January 3 to January 5, following which it will enter Haryana and proceed towards Srinagar.