Rishabh Pant air-lifted to Mumbai hospital from Dehradun

MUMBAI: India wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant was on Wednesday air-lifted to Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and Medical Research Institute on Wednesday from Dehradun's Max Hospital.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) issued a statement saying the wicketkeeper-batsmen will undergo surgery and subsequent procedures for ligament tears and will continue to be monitored by its medical team throughout his recovery and rehabilitation.

"He will be admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and Medical Research Institute and will be under the direct supervision of Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala, Head - the Centre for Sports Medicine, and Director - Arthroscopy & Shoulder Service at the hospital. Rishabh will undergo surgery and subsequent procedures for ligament tears and will continue to be monitored by the BCCI Medical Team throughout his recovery and rehabilitation," the BCCI said in an official statement.

"The Board will make every effort to aid and expedite the recovery process of Rishabh and will provide him with all the support he needs during this period," it further read.

