Pvt company employee kills self after losing money to online games

CHENNAI: In a shocking incident, a 30-year-old man from Andra Pradesh killed himself on January 3, after falling into a debt trap because of his addiction of playing online games.

A private corporate employee named Janagiram (age 30) resides in Penumuru, Ambedkar Colony, Chittoor District, Andhra Pradesh.

Janagiram lost lakhs of money by playing online games, He borrowed money from his relatives and friends and took a loan of Rs 80,000 through an online app. He was under mounting pressure to pay back the loan that company had obtained. As the lenders began making threats, he killed himself at home yesterday.

On being informed about this, police rushed to the scene and recovered Janagiram's body and seized a letter from his shirt pocket. In it, he desperately pleaded for forgiveness from his mother, brother, and sister-in-law, writing that no one was to blame for his death. The police have registered a case and investigation is underway.