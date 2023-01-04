'Never heard of Nidhi, murder charges should be slapped on her'

Anjali's family doctor Bhupesh said this was not a normal murder.

''According to the autopsy report, there was food inside the stomach. If she would have been drunk, the report would have mentioned the presence of a chemical. But the report says only food has been detected (inside the stomach),'' he told reporters.

''A murder is considered sadistic when a victim is brutally tortured before death. As per the autopsy report, she suffered 40 injuries,'' the doctor said.

Nidhi had earlier said the five men accused of dragging the woman under their car killed her ''deliberately'' as they kept on driving despite knowing that she was stuck under the vehicle.

Recalling the fateful night, Nidhi, who was traced by the police after they examined the CCTV footage, said no music was playing in the car that hit them and claimed that the driver was aware that Anjali was being dragged under the wheels.

Nidhi had said after the impact, Anjali got stuck under the car and was dragged by the vehicle, with its occupants not once trying to slow down or save the woman.

She had said she did not inform anyone about the accident as she was scared and feared that she would be blamed for it.