Delhi hit-and-run case: 'Autopsy didn't find alcohol in victim'

NEW DELHI: The family doctor of the woman, who was killed after being hit and dragged by a car here, rejected her friend's claims that she was heavily drunk on the night of the incident, saying the autopsy report did not find any trace of alcohol in her stomach.

The victim's friend, who was riding pillion on her scooty, had told the media that Anjali was drunk and had insisted on driving the two-wheeler on the fateful night.

Anjali was killed in the early hours of the New Year after her scooter was hit by a car, which dragged her for 12 kilometres. Her body was found in outer Delhi's Kanjhawala.