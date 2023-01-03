RailTel to monetise Wi-Fi project at 6,100 stations

NEW DELHI: RailTel, a PSU under the Ministry of Railways, has tied up with a technology firm in a bid to monetise its Wi-Fi project at more than 6,100 railway stations across the country, the company said on Tuesday. The rail PSU has signed a five-year contract with a consortium led by 3i Infotech Ltd, a global information technology company based at Mumbai, RailTel said in a statement. The other members of the consortium are Forensics Intelligence Surveillance and Security Technologies (FISST) and Yellow Inc.