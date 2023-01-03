Kanjhawala death case: Autopsy rules out sexual assault

CHENNAI: In another significant development in the Kanjhawala case, the Delhi Police claimed that according to the preliminary autopsy report, there were no injuries in the private parts of the 20-year-old woman, who was hit by a car and was reportedly dragged for 13 kilometers under the vehicle from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala on Sunday.
"Post-mortem of deceased woman conducted in Maulana Azad Medical College. The report states a provisional cause of death as shock & haemorrhage due to antemortem injury to the head, spine, left femur, and both lower limbs. All injuries occurred due to blunt force impact and possibly with a vehicular accident and dragging. Also, the report indicates that there is no injury suggestive of sexual assault," said SP Hooda, Special CP Law & Order, Delhi.
The deceased woman's mortal remains are now reportedly taken to her residence from the hospital in an ambulance.
Earlier, the hotel manager (the hotel from where the deceased and her friend left) revealed that Anjali and her friend, identified by police as Nidhi, had a fight in the hotel after which they left from the hotel on a scooty. "Both of them were arguing. When I told them not to fight, they went downstairs and started fighting, after which both of them went on a scooty," said Hotel Manager.
A 20-year-old woman, killed in the early hours of New Year after her scooter was hit by a car, was dragged for 12 kilometres under the vehicle on the city's roads, according to the police. Five men, Deepak Khanna (26), Amit Khanna (25), Krishan (27), Mithun (26), and Manoj Mittal (27) who were allegedly in the car have been booked for culpable homicide among other sections even as the police came under charges of conducting a "shoddy investigation". The police had on Monday said the victim's body was found naked on a roadside in outer Delhi's Kanjhawala area.
A delegation of AAP MLAs met Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora demanded the strictest punishment for those involved in the Kanjhawala accident.
