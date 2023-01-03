Kanjhawala death case: Autopsy rules out sexual assault

Earlier, the hotel manager (the hotel from where the deceased and her friend left) revealed that Anjali and her friend, identified by police as Nidhi, had a fight in the hotel after which they left from the hotel on a scooty. "Both of them were arguing. When I told them not to fight, they went downstairs and started fighting, after which both of them went on a scooty," said Hotel Manager.

A 20-year-old woman, killed in the early hours of New Year after her scooter was hit by a car, was dragged for 12 kilometres under the vehicle on the city's roads, according to the police. Five men, Deepak Khanna (26), Amit Khanna (25), Krishan (27), Mithun (26), and Manoj Mittal (27) who were allegedly in the car have been booked for culpable homicide among other sections even as the police came under charges of conducting a "shoddy investigation". The police had on Monday said the victim's body was found naked on a roadside in outer Delhi's Kanjhawala area.

A delegation of AAP MLAs met Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora demanded the strictest punishment for those involved in the Kanjhawala accident.