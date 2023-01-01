International Year of Millets 2023 kicks off

NEW DELHI: The International Year of Millets 2023 has officially kicked off. The government of India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi spearheaded the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) resolution for declaring the year 2023 as the International Year of Millets and the proposal of India was supported by 72 countries.

UNGA declared 2023 as the International Year of Millets in March 2021. January 2023 is the focussed month for the Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs, and the States of Chhattisgarh, Mizoram, and Rajasthan for conducting events and activities related to the millets year.

India pushed for recognizing the importance of millet and creating a domestic and global demand along with providing nutritious food to the community.