US Prez offers condolences to Modi over his mother's demise

Earlier, on Friday, Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih condoled her death.

Condolence messages poured in from global world leaders for a bereaved PM Modi after his mother passed away at the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre in Ahmedabad.

The Chinese Embassy in India also condoled her death, saying, "Our hearts go out to the grieving family. May her soul rest in peace."

"Deep condolences to Prime Minister @narendramodi on the passing of his beloved mother, Smt. Heeraben Modi. Our hearts go out to the grieving family. May her soul rest in peace," tweeted the Chinese Embassy in India.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday, too, offered his condolences to Prime Minister Modi on the passing of his mother Heeraben.

Shehbaz Sharif tweeted, "There is no greater loss than losing one's mother. My condolences to Prime Minister @narendramodi on the passing away of his mother."

PM Modi's mother passed away today at around 3:30 am. She was hospitalised on Wednesday after her health deteriorated.

Earlier, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida offered condolences to PM Modi over the death of his mother.

He tweeted, "Deepest condolences on the sad demise of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji's mother Heeraba ji. She was a simple human being and a true Karmayogi. May her departed soul rest in peace."

Prime Minister Modi performed the last rites of his mother in Gandhinagar on Friday. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, former CM Vijay Rupani and Cabinet ministers of Gujarat were present for Heeraben's last rites.

PM Modi, who reached Gujarat on Friday morning, paid tribute to his mother at her Raysan residence and then carried her mortal remains to the crematorium for the last rites.

Informing about his mother's death, PM Modi tweeted, "A glorious century rests at the feet of God... In Maa I have always felt that trinity, which contains the journey of an ascetic, the symbol of a selfless Karmayogi and a life committed to values."

Recalling his meeting with his mother in June, he stated, "When I met her on her 100th birthday, she said one thing, which is always remembered that work with intelligence, live life with purity."