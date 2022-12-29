Anjani Kumar appointed in charge DGP of Telangana

HYDERABAD: Anjani Kumar has been appointed as the incharge Director General of Police (DGP) in place of M. Mahendar Reddy, who is retiring from service on December 31.

The state government on Thursday issued a Government Order, transferring Anjani Kumar, Director General, Anti-Corruption Bureau, posting him as DGP, Coordination, and placing in full additional charge of the post of DGP, HoPF.

Anjani Kumar, an officer of the 1990 batch of the Indian Police Service (IPS), served in many key positions, including as Hyderabad Police Commissioner from 2018 to 2021.

Additional Director General of Police, Law and Order, Dr Jitender has been transferred and posted as Principal Secretary, Home. He has also been placed in additional charge of the Director General of Prisons and Correctional Services.

Principal Secretary, Home, Ravi Gupta, has been transferred and posted as Director General, Anti-Corruption Bureau. He will also hold additional charge of Director General, V&E, General Administration Department.

The government has also transferred Rachakonda Police Commissioner M.M. Bhagawat and posted him as Additional Director General of Police, CID.

Additional Commissioner of Police, Law and Order, Hyderabad city, Devendra Singh Chauhan, has been posted as Rachakonda's Commissioner of Police.

Additional Director General of Police, P&L, Sanjay Kumar Jain, has also been transferred and posted as Additional Director General of Police, Law and Order. He will also hold additional charge of the post of Director General, Telangana State Disaster Response Force & Fire Service.