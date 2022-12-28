MoU signed to undertake intensified TB elimination project

NEW DELHI: The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) as part of its corporate social responsibility with the Central TB Division (CTD) under the Ministry of Health, and the states of Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh to undertake intensified TB elimination project.

Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh share the highest burden of TB cases among large states in India.

The MoU was signed in presence of Union Minister of Health Mansukh Mandaviya and Union Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas and Housing & Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri on Wednesday.

A statement noted that "with a multi-pronged approach that addresses all aspects of TB at its different stages, the anti-TB campaign, as part of IOCL's CSR, aims to ensure early identification of presumptive TB and prompt diagnosis using high-sensitivity diagnostic tests at the doorstep".

"The drive also aims to offer sustainable and equitable access to free high-quality TB treatment, care, and support services to the people of Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh," the statement said.

Hailing the MoU, Mandaviya said "these MoUs are of immense importance in eliminating the menace of TB".

"As part of the holistic governance approach, both ministries have collaborated through this MoU. This agreement will bolster Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to end Tuberculosis (TB) in India by 2025, five years ahead of the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG)," he said.

Reiterating the commitment towards elimination of TB by 2025, the Union Minister highlighted achievements under Ni-kshay 2.0 initiative, which was recently launched by the President.

"Within 15 days of the launch of the scheme, all 12 lakh identified and consented TB patients in India were covered by Nikshay Mitras who provide them nutrition kits and other support," he stated.