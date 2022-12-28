CTET exam begins for teaching aspirants all over India

CHENNAI: The much-awaited Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET), which is conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in 20 languages including Tamil, has begun on Wednesday in different cities through computer-based mode.

In Tamil Nadu alone the CTET will be conducted 13 cities including Chennai, Coimbatore, Erode, Karur, Madurai, Nagercoil, Namakkal, Salem, Thanjavur, Trichy, Tirunelveli, Vellore, and Virudhunagar.

Similar to state TET, the National Council for Teacher Education has made it mandatory to qualify CTET for the appointment of teachers.

Accordingly, the CTET will be conducted from December 28 to February 7 with paper I will be for a person who intends to be a teacher for classes I to V, and paper II will be for a person who intends to be a teacher for classes VI to VIII.

Sources from CBSE told DT Next that about 18 lakh teaching aspirants are expected to appear for CTET-paper-I and about 16 lakh candidates will attend for paper II.

In Tamil Nadu alone around about three lakh teaching aspirants are expected to attend for CTET exam.

The overall test items on Child Development and Pedagogy will focus on the educational psychology of teaching and learning relevant to the age group of 6-11 years.

They will focus on understanding the characteristics and needs of diverse learners, interaction with learners, and the attributes and qualities of a good facilitator of learning.

The test items in language I will focus on the proficiencies related to the medium of instruction and in language II will focus on the elements of language, communication, and comprehension abilities.

CBSE sources further said that in 2021, a total of 18,92,276 candidates had registered for Paper 1 of the CTET 2021 December exam out of whom 14,95,511 candidates appeared and 4,45,467 qualified.

An official CBSE release also added that the details regarding the date of examination and city of examination allotted to all the applicants have been displayed on the website of CTET.

The candidates may log in on the CTET website to view their dates of examination and the examination city allotted to them.

The complete details of the examination center and shift/time of examination will be mentioned in the admit card of each applicant which will be available to download from the CTET official website only two days before the date of examination.