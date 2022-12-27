National

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan meets PM Modi in Delhi

Prime Minister Modi with Kerala chief minister P VijayanKerala CMO
ANI

NEW DELHI: Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the latter's official residence in the national capital.

The Chief Minister's Office (CMO) released photographs of the meeting.

The Kerala chief minister is in the capital to attend the politburo meeting of the CPM, which is being held in Delhi today.

