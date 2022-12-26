'Sheezan cheated on my daughter, not be spared': Tunisha's mother

Waliv police produced Khan in the court after his arrest in the case for abetment to suicide.

The case was registered against him under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code.

Waliv police received information on December 24 that after a tea break, the actress went to the toilet and when she did not come back, the police was called.

The police broke the door open and found the actor hanging.

No suicide note was recovered at the spot by police. The police have said the reason behind Tunisha's alleged extreme step that ended her life could be her breakup with Sheezan over a fortnight back.

The First Information Report, or FIR, of the case, revealed that the two actors were in a relationship, and had broken up 15 days ago.

Tunisha Sharma was reportedly under stress, and it is suspected that's what drove her to the edge, said the Mumbai police.

The police have sent the mobile phones of both Tunisha and Sheezan to the forensic lab, so that the calls and chats between the two can be retrieved to understand what happened between the duo and what drove Tunisha to death after 15 days of breakup," police sources said.

In another revelation, Waliv police said that Tunisha's blood sample, ornaments and clothes will be sent to Kalina Forensic Lab for forensic examination.

According to the initial probe, Tunisha had left her house happily on Saturday morning to go to the serial set.

After the first shift shoot was over, Sheejan Khan and Tunisha were in the make-up room, both of them went to lunch as usual, the police said.