Tunisha Sharma case: Court sends Sheezan Khan to 4-day police custody

WALIV: A court in Vasai, Maharashtra, on Sunday sent actor Sheezan Khan to police custody for four days in connection with TV star Tunisha Sharma's alleged suicide case.

"Sheezan Khan has been sent to custody for 4 days. Police don't have any evidence as yet. Allegations are put against him. Further probe is yet to be conducted," Sheezan Khan's advocate said.

Earlier in the day, Waliv police produced the accused, Sheezan Khan, before the Vasai Court.

Sheezan was arrested after a case of abetment to suicide was registered against him under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code. Tunisha and Sheezan were co-stars in 'Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul'.

On Saturday, Tunisha Sharma was found dead on a TV show's sets. She had apparently locked herself up in a bathroom during a tea break. When police arrived at the spot they broke open the bathroom door to find the 21-year-old hanging and dead.

On Sunday, Sheezan's sister and lawyer were seen at the Waliv police station; however, they did not speak to the media. Tunisha was found dead on the sets of a TV serial.

According to Waliv Police, they received information that after the tea break, the actress went to the toilet and when she did not come back, the police broke the door open and found her hanging. No suicide note was recovered at the spot by police.

The police have said the reason behind Tunisha's alleged extreme step that ended her life could be her breakup with Sheezan over a fortnight back. The First Information Report, or FIR, of the case, revealed that the two actors were in a relationship, and had broken up 15 days ago.

Tunisha Sharma was reportedly under stress, and it is suspected that's what drove her to the edge, said the Mumbai police. Parth Zutshi, another of Tunisha's co-stars, was also called by the police on Sunday for questioning regarding the alleged suicide.

"I was called for questioning by police and was asked general questions. I can't comment on her relations, I don't have any idea, it was her internal matter," he told the media.

Parth also stated that though Tunisha had been stressed, she did not take any kind of drugs.

Tunisha's mortal remains were brought to the JJ Hospital, Naigaon at around 1:30 am on Sunday where her post-mortem was conducted. "The autopsy was conducted till 4:30 am and four to five police personnel were also present," officials said, adding that the dead body has been kept in cold storage.

Police have said they will investigate the death of Tunisha from both the murder and suicide angles. Tunisha, who made her acting debut with 'Bharat Ka Veer Putra - Maharana Pratap', also appeared in Bollywood movies including 'Fitoor', 'Baar Baar Dekho', 'Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh', and 'Dabangg 3'.