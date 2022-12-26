North India in grip of severe cold wave

SIROHI (Rajasthan): Several places in Northern India woke up to severe cold and dense fog as the temperature dropped on Monday morning. Amid a cold wave prevailing in parts of northern India, Palam in Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 6.5°C while Safdarjung recorded a minimum temperature of 5°C, said India Meteorological Department on Monday.

Dense fog engulfed parts of Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad lowering visibility in many areas.