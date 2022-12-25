Ex CM Jairam Thakur elected Leader of Oppn in Himachal Pradesh

SHIMLA: Himachal Pradesh former Chief Minister Jairam Thakur will be the Leader of the Opposition of the State's newly elected assembly.

During Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) legislature meeting, the former CM and six-time legislator Thakur was unanimously named as the Leader of the Opposition in the 68-member Assembly.

Following the meeting, Jairam Thakur thanked his party members and functionaries and assured them of executing his duty responsibly.

Taking to Twitter the former Chief Minister in Hindi said, "It is our primary responsibility to carry out every responsibility of the BJP family. I thank all BJP MLAs and office-bearers with my heart to give me the responsibility of BJP Legislature Party Leader. I will proactively carry out this responsibility with the support and affection of all of you."