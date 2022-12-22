Maha Min threatens to stop water supply to K’taka

NAGPUR: Amid the simmering border dispute, Maharashtra Minister Shambhuraj Desai on Wednesday said if Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai does not stop making irresponsible statements, Maharashtra will have to rethink about water supply from its dams to the neighbouring state.

The Maharashtra government last month appointed cabinet members Chandrakant Patil and Shambhuraj Desai as nodal ministers to coordinate with the legal team regarding a court case on the state’s border dispute with Karnataka.

Addressing reporters in the Vidhan Bhavan complex here, Desai slammed Bommai over Karnataka government’s stand that not an inch of land will be given to Maharashtra.

The Karnataka legislature has reiterated the state’s stand that the border issue is a settled one, and not an inch of land will be given to the neighbouring state.

During a debate in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly on Tuesday, CM Bommai himself suggested passing a unanimous resolution in both Houses of the state legislature reiterating and asserting the stand.

Desai said he condemns such comments, which do not suit Bommai as he holds a constitutional post.