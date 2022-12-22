CUET 2023: UGC announces tentative dates of UG, PG exams

CHENNAI: The University Grants Commission (UGC) announced the dates for Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) admissions at central universities across the country for the next year.
Accordingly, the UG exams will be held between 21 and 31 of May 2023, and the PG exams to be held in the first/second week of June.
In addition to that, it has been informed that the application process for undergraduate programmes will start from the first week of February and the results will be declared in the 3rd week of June next year.
For the PG programmes, the exam results will be declared by July, and the classes are scheduled to start on August 1.
In a letter to vice-chancellors of all universities, the UGC said, "As you are aware, the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) has been introduced for admission into UG/ PG programmes in Central Universities and other participating Universities. CUET provides a common platform and equal opportunities to candidates across the country, especially those from North-East, rural, and other remote areas, and helps to establish better connections with the Universities."
"A single Examination enables the Candidates to cover a broad outreach and be part of the admissions process to various Central and participating Universities. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has been entrusted with the responsibility of conducting the CUET- UG / PG," the letter added.
"Moreover, the NTA is identifying around 1000 test centres across the country, out of which 450 — 500 centres will be used on each examination day," the UGC said.
The salient features of CUET- UG/PG 2023 are outlined below: -
• The number of subjects and pattern of question papers will remain the same. A candidate can take as many as 6 Domain subjects in addition to one/two languages and the General Test.
• Medium of Examination: Any of the following languages - Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.
• Results of CUET-UG are planned to be announced in the third week of June 2023 and those of CUET-PG in the first week of July 2023. In view of the above, you are requested to complete your UG/PG admission process by the end of July 2023 so that the academic session begins by 1st August 2023.
