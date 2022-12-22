BF.7 scare: IMA issues advisory on Do's & Don'ts

CHENNAI: In view of the sudden surge of Covid cases in different countries, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Thursday alerts and appeals to the public to follow Covid appropriate behaviour with immediate effect in order to tackle the outbreak in India.
Here are all the Dos and Don'ts issued by IMA:
1. Face masks are to be used in all public places.
2. Social distancing is to be maintained.
3. Regular hand washing with soap and water or sanitizers.
4. Public gatherings like marriages, political or social meetings, etc to be avoided.
5. Avoid International travel.
6. Consult the doctor in case of any symptoms like fever, sore throat, cough, diarrhea, etc
7. Get your Covid vaccination including the precautionary dose at the earliest.
8. Follow the government advisory issued from time to time.
BF.7 is a sub-lineage of the Omicron variant BA.5, and has the strongest infection ability since it is highly transmissible, has a shorter incubation period, and has a higher capacity to cause reinfection or infect even those vaccinated, news agency PTI reported.
So far, four cases have been reported in India -- two from Gujarat, and two from Odisha, in which the BF.7 variant has been detected. It has already been detected in several other countries, including the US and UK, and European nations such as Belgium, Germany, France, and Denmark.
Earlier on Wednesday, after a review meeting, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted, "Covid is not over yet. I have directed all concerned to be alert and strengthen surveillance. We are prepared to manage any situation."
