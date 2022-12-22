BF.7 scare: IMA issues advisory on Do's & Don'ts

CHENNAI: In view of the sudden surge of Covid cases in different countries, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Thursday alerts and appeals to the public to follow Covid appropriate behaviour with immediate effect in order to tackle the outbreak in India.

Here are all the Dos and Don'ts issued by IMA:

1. Face masks are to be used in all public places.

2. Social distancing is to be maintained.

3. Regular hand washing with soap and water or sanitizers.

4. Public gatherings like marriages, political or social meetings, etc to be avoided.

5. Avoid International travel.

6. Consult the doctor in case of any symptoms like fever, sore throat, cough, diarrhea, etc

7. Get your Covid vaccination including the precautionary dose at the earliest.

8. Follow the government advisory issued from time to time.