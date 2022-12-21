Sircilla kidnapping: Woman says she eloped "willingly" with her bf

SIRCILLA [TELANGANA]: The 'kidnapping' case of an 18-year-old woman in Rajanna Sircilla district of Telangana took a dramatic twist when the girl released a video saying that she was not abducted and went on her own to marry her lover.

In the video released by her, the girl identified as Shalini revealed that she had in fact willingly eloped with her boyfriend and married the boy last year.

"We are in love for the last 4 years. We even got married a year back. However, as we were minors, the marriage was not valid. My parents filed a case against him and took me back home. My parents are not accepting him as he belongs to a Dalit family.

Since my parents wanted me to get married to someone else, I asked him to elope with me. As he was wearing a mask I couldn't initially recognise him. We request protection from police and media as we have a threat from our family," said the victim in a video message.

The Social Media Convenor of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Krishank Manne also took to Twitter and shared the video.