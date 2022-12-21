Drone shot by BSF along Punjab border falls on Pak side

NEW DELHI: A Pakistan drone that entered India from along the International Border in Punjab was intercepted by BSF troops following which it fell on the other side, a senior officer said Wednesday.

The drone was ''downed'' by Border Security Force (BSF) troops around 7:20 pm on Tuesday and it has been taken away by the Pakistan Rangers, he said.

The incident took place near the Daoke border post in Amritsar.

It was found lying 20 metres inside Pakistan territory opposite Indian border post Bharopal when a search was conducted on Wednesday morning, a BSF spokesperson said.

''It hovered in the sky for a few minutes when counter-drone measures were taken, and fell while returning. Search is in progress to find if it dropped anything on the Indian side,'' he said.

In an another narcotics recovery case from along the same border but not related to the drone, the BSF recovered 25 kgs of suspected heroin from a farming field in Fazilka district on Wednesday around 2 am.

The troops got alerted after some activity was noticed on both sides of the India-Pakistan border fence near Gatti Ajaib Singh village of the said district.

''BSF troops fired towards Pakistani smugglers ahead of the border fence. However, smugglers managed to run away taking advantage of dense fog.

''A total of 25 packets suspected to be heroin weighing approximately 25 kg, a PVC pipe and a shawl were recovered in this incident,'' the spokesperson said.