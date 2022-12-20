Bharat Jodo Yatra to enter Haryana on Wednesday

CHANDIGARH: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra will enter Haryana on Wednesday from Mundaka border in Nuh and senior party leaders have started reaching the district.

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, senior Congress leaders Randeep Singh Surjewala, Kumari Selja, Ajay Singh Yadav, Deepender Singh Hooda, state party chief Udai Bhan, newly appointed state incharge Shaktisinh Gohil, among others, are expected to be present when the yatra enters the state.

Gohil along with senior state unit leaders has been holding meetings of various committees constituted for the party's foot march. The first phase of Bharat Jodo Yatra in Haryana will conclude on December 23.

According to the schedule released by the Congress, the yatra will enter Haryana from Mundaka border in Nuh's Firozpur Jhirka on Wednesday, its 105th day, and then pass through Anaj Mandi, Nasirbas and Bhadas Nagina before halting at Akeda for the night.

The yatra will resume on Thursday morning from Malab village and pass through Ghasera village in Nuh before taking an evening break at Ambedkar Chowk, Sohna in Gurugram district. The night halt on Thursday will be at Lakhwas Sohna near Ballabhgarh Mor.

On Friday morning, the yatra will start from Harchand Pur, Ballabhgarh-Sohna road and pass through Pakhal village, Pali Chowk. It will take a break in the evening at Badhkal Mor in Faridabad. It will halt for the night in Faridabad. In the second phase, the yatra will re-enter Haryana from Uttar Pradesh at Sanoli Khurd in Panipat district on January 6.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra started from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7 and has so far covered Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.

It is currently passing through Rajasthan and will conclude in Jammu and Kashmir in early February 2023.