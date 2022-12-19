National

Bridge built for ₹13 cr collapses in Begusarai, no casualties reported

The bridge was constructed in 2022 but was never inaugurated due to the lack of an access road
BEGUSARAI (BIHAR) : A portion of a bridge that was built across the Burhi Gandak River in Sahebpur Kamal of Bihar's Begusarai district collapsed and fell into the river, but no casualty was reported.

As per information, the 206-metre-long bridge had developed cracks. The front part of the bridge between pillar no 2 and 3 collapsed on Sunday.

The bridge was built at a cost of over Rs 13 crore and was yet to be inaugurated. Nobody was on the bridge at the time of the incident, said the administration on Monday.

The bridge was constructed in 2022 but was never inaugurated due to the lack of an access road. The bridge was constructed under the Chief Minister National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) scheme.

In October, a total of 134 persons lost their lives after a century-old suspension bridge fell into the Machchhu River of Morbi, Gujarat.

