UP: Lucknow University bans movement of hostellers after 10 pm

LUCKNOW : The administration of the University of Lucknow announced the prohibition of students' movement to and from the hostel after 10 pm here.

"The inmates of all the hostels in Ubhay campus of the Lucknow University are hereby informed that entry and exit from the hostel after 10 pm is completely prohibited here. Strict disciplinary action will be taken if any student violates the rule," the notice dated Saturday read in Hindi.