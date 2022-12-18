Delhi: Speeding car rams 3 children after driver loses control

NEW DELHI: Three children were injured after being hit by a speeding car in the national capital's Gulabi Bagh area on Sunday,Delhi Policesaid.

According to Delhi Police, two children sustained minor injuries while the third child is critical. However, the condition of the child who has been admitted to hospital is now stable.

The entire incident was captured on a nearby CCTV camera. Footages from the CCTV shows a speeding white car driving at high speed veers off the road onto a footpath after the driver apparenlty loses control of the vehicle.

The car hits the children on the footpath before coming to a stop at a distance after ramming into a wall.

The incident, police said took place at 9 am today. The 30-year-old driver identified as one Gajendar, from Pratap Nagar in the city has been taken into custody and his vehicle seized, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) said.

Two children, aged 10 and 4, are out of danger while a six-year-old is under observation at the hospital.

A case has been registered and the investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, three persons died and several got injured in a road accident after two buses collided with each other at Greater Noida Expressway near Knowledge Park of Noida in the early hours of Sunday, officials said.

In Uttar Pradesh 13 people were injured in a collision between a bus and a truck on National Highway in Varanasi.

The injured have been admitted to BHU Trauma Centre. The bus was on its way to Varanasi from Gaya in Bihar and the incident happened after the driver reportedly fell asleep.

Also in an accident reported in Haryana today, at least 7 vehicles collided with each other near Aurangabad village in Yamunanagar today due to fog.

The injured have been hospitalised. "10-15 vehicles may have collided but we can 7-8 here. I appeal to people to drive slowly as it's foggy these days," Police said.