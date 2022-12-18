13 PCC members quit posts as T’gana Congress infighting intensifies

HYDERABAD: The intra-party wrangling in Telangana Congress appears to have intensified with as many as 13 PCC members resigning from their respective posts on Sunday, protesting the remarks of some senior leaders that those who “migrated” to Congress from other parties got prominence.

The 13 members include, sitting Congress MLA Danasari Anasuya (Seethakka) and former legislator Vem Narendar Reddy.

Former deputy Chief Minister in undivided Andhra Pradesh Damodar Rajanarasimha on Saturday, in an apparent reference to some of the former TDP leaders who joined the Congress, sought to know what message would it give to “original Congress activists” if those who “migrated” to the Congress from other parties got prominence.

The dissatisfaction of these leaders is seen as directed towards State Congress president and MP A Revanth Reddy. Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee President, Revanth Reddy without directly responding to reporters’ queries on the internal bickering, said the party high command will look into all the issues.